#中美关系
#达沃斯论坛
#半岛局势
#加密货币
#狗年展望
#图片精选
#瑞士市场报道
January 26, 2018 / 9:40 AM / 3 days ago

Trump denies report he ordered Mueller fired

1 分钟阅读

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 26 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump denied a report on Friday that he had ordered Special Counsel Robert Mueller fired last June, calling it “fake news”.

The New York Times reported on Thursday that Trump backed down from his order after the White House counsel threatened to resign rather than follow his directive, citing four people told of the matter.

“Fake news, folks, fake news,” Trump told reporters in Davos, when asked about the report.

Reporting by Steve Holland

