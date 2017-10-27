FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
LPC: Deutsche Bank pulls back from US leveraged lending
频道
专题
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
路透调查
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
中国财经
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
国际财经
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月27日 / 晚上8点30分 / 更新于 16 小时内

LPC: Deutsche Bank pulls back from US leveraged lending

Jonathan Schwarzberg

1 分钟阅读

NEW YORK, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank has decided to pull back in arranging leveraged finance transactions in the United States.

“We chose to reduce our activity in the U.S.-leveraged finance market due to changes in our credit risk appetite,” James von Moltke, Deutsche’s chief financial officer, said Thursday on an earnings conference call according to a transcript.

Deutsche’s deals in the third quarter included a US$1.1bn seven-year project finance and refinancing loan for pipeline operator Traverse Midstream Partners LLC in September. The bank also led the US$850m dollar portion of a refinancing effort for German cable company Unitymedia in October.

Deutsche declined to provide additional comment through a spokesperson. (Reporting by Jonathan Schwarzberg; Editing By Michelle Sierra and Lynn Adler)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below