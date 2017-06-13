Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Yahoo, Brookdale Senior Living, Neiman Marcus, Vigor, CMA CGM, updates Fibria, Shaw, Sears Canada)

June 13 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:

** Verizon Communications Inc said it closed its $4.48 billion acquisition of Yahoo Inc's core business and that Marissa Mayer, chief executive of the internet company, had resigned.

** Zhonghong Zhuoye Group Co Ltd, the Chinese real estate and leisure group which last month bought a stake in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc, is in talks to acquire Brookdale Senior Living Inc, people familiar with the matter said.

** U.S. department store operator Neiman Marcus said it had ended talks regarding a partial or full sale of the company, three months after embarking on a review of strategic alternatives under the weight of a $4.8 billion debt load.

** Fibria SA and two other pulp producers have hired banks to bid for rival Eldorado Brasil Celulose SA, which may go on the block after the controlling Batista family entered a plea deal in Brazil, Valor Econômico newspaper reported.

** Canada's Shaw Communications Inc said on Tuesday it would sell its data center subsidiary ViaWest Inc to Peak 10 Holding Corp for $1.675 billion, using some of the proceeds to buy airwaves to boost its new wireless unit.

** China's top pig farmer Guangdong Wen's Foodstuff Group is planning to invest between 800 million yuan ($117.7 million) and 1 billion yuan in COFCO Capital, a subsidiary of Chinese agribusiness COFCO Group, the Guangdong company said in a statement.

** Heineken's planned takeover of Punch Taverns pubs will face an in-depth investigation unless the Dutch brewer addresses competition concerns in 33 locations, Britain's Competition and Markets Authority said.

** Fábrica de Produtos Alimentícios Vigor SA is being offered to about half a dozen peers, including Groupe Lactalis SA and Danone SA, as the Brazilian dairy producer's owners raise cash to pay the world's largest leniency fine and other debts, two people with knowledge of the process said.

** Billionaire Eddie Lampert-controlled Sears Canada Inc flagged doubts about its ability to continue as a going concern and said it was exploring strategic options, including a sale of the company, following years of losses and falling sales.

** Container shipping firm CMA CGM is to acquire Brazil's Mercosul Line from global market leader Maersk Line in a bid to boost its development in South America, France-based CMA CGM said.

** U.S. financial technology provider Fiserv said it had agreed to buy British financial services technology firm Monitise Plc for about 70 million pounds ($88.72 million). (Compiled by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru)