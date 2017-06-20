Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

June 20 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Tuesday:

** An Australian regulator cleared Tabcorp Holdings Ltd's proposed takeover of lottery owner Tatts Group Ltd for A$6.15 billion ($4.67 billion), paving the way for a match-up that has fallen through twice before since 2006.

** Swedish media firm MTG said it was buying U.S. platform games publisher and developer Kongregate for $55 million and repeated its target of break-even for its digital arm in 2018.

** Bayer's chief executive said talks with the EU Commission over the antitrust scrutiny of the German drugmaker's planned takeover of U.S. seeds maker Monsanto were "very good and constructive", confirming a target to wrap up the deal by year-end.

** Kenya's capital markets regulator said on Tuesday that it had not received any notification about a proposed acquisition by KCB Group of a stake in National Bank of Kenya .

** Private equity firm Pamplona Capital Management is nearing a deal to buy contract drug research firm Parexel International Corp for $4.6 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported.

** British challenger bank Shawbrook Group Plc called on its shareholders to accept an increased and final 868 million pound ($1.10 billion) offer from private equity groups, setting the stage for the buyers to take the lender private. (Compiled by John Benny in Bengaluru)