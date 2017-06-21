Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Harley-Davidson, Tata, Nipco, Diageo, CK Infrastructure)

June 21 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:

** Toshiba Corp has chosen a consortium of Japanese government investors and Bain Capital as the preferred bidder for its chip business, aiming to seal a deal worth some $18 billion by next week as it scrambles for funds to cover massive losses.

** HongKong's CK Infrastructure (CKI) is vying with Canadian investors to buy German metering and energy management group Ista, which could be worth more than 4.5 billion euros ($5 billion), sources close to the matter told Reuters.

** U.S. motorcycle maker Harley-Davidson is lining up a takeover bid for Italian rival Ducati, potentially bringing together two of the most famous names in motorcycling in a deal that could be worth up to 1.5 billion euros ($1.67 billion), sources told Reuters.

** Diageo Plc has agreed to buy George Clooney's high-end tequila brand Casamigos in a deal valuing it at up to $1 billion, as the world's largest spirits maker seeks to boost its presence in a high-growth market.

** British Gas parent company Centrica has agreed to sell its two biggest gas-fired power plants to Czech peer EPH for 318 million pounds ($401 million), pushing forward with its plan to become a nimbler energy supplier in a fiercely competitive market.

** Sweden's Scandic Hotels plans to buy 43 hotels in Finland from Restel Oy for 114.5 million euros ($127 million), the companies said.

** India sold a 2.5 percent stake in engineering and construction group Larsen & Toubro Ltd (L&T), raising more than 40 billion rupees ($619.27 million) that will help the government meet its annual fiscal deficit target.

** Nipco Plc has launched a 4.84 billion naira ($16 million) offer for the shares it needs to take its stake in Mobil Oil to 70 percent to comply with Nigerian takeover rules, its advisers said.

** India's salt-to-software Tata conglomerate has shown an interest in buying a majority stake in state-run carrier Air India Ltd, television channel ET Now reported on Wednesday, citing unnamed sources.

** Swedish mobile telecom gear maker Ericsson said it was selling its power modules business, the first exit of assets under a new strategy to focus on its core business.

** Banks have lined up around 250 million euros of debt financing to back private equity firm CVC's acquisition of Sweden-based online travel agency Etraveli, banking sources said.

** Spanish lender Bankia aims to seal its merger agreement with smaller domestic peer Banco Mare Nostrum (BMN) in the third quarter of this year and will complete the deal in the fourth quarter, Chairman Jose Ignacio Goirigolzarri said.

** Brazil's antitrust watchdog Cade is considering vetoing next week the merger of the country's two largest for-profit education firms, Kroton Educacional SA and Estácio Participações, newspapers Valor Econômico and O Estado de S. Paulo reported.

** Swedish state-owned utility Vattenfall has bought British home energy supplier iSupplyEnergy, the second foreign company in weeks to seek a foothold in the country's highly competitive domestic energy market.

** Privately owned BMC Software has contacted banks about putting together a financing package for an acquisition offer for enterprise software maker CA Inc, according to a source familiar with the matter.

** Banks are lining up around 525 million pounds of debt financing to back a potential sale of Capita's asset management services arm as final bids are due, banking sources said. (Compiled by John Benny and Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)