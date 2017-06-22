Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

(Updates American Airlines)

June 22 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:

** Britain's competition watchdog said it had cleared Standard Life's 11 billion pound ($14 billion) deal to buy Aberdeen Asset Management, paving the way for the tie-up which will create the country's biggest listed asset manager.

** Imagination Technologies, the British company that has lost 70 percent of its value following a dispute with its biggest customer Apple, said it had put itself up for sale.

** Mytaxi, the ride hailing app owned by German carmaker Daimler, has agreed to buy a Romanian rival as part of efforts to create a pan-European service to take on Uber.

** Diageo Plc has agreed to buy George Clooney's high-end tequila brand Casamigos for up to $1 billion, as the world's largest spirits maker seeks to lift its presence in a high-growth market.

** EU antitrust regulators said that they had cleared German chemical company Evonik's planned $630 million purchase of U.S. company Huber Corp's silica business.

** Israel Chemicals is looking to sell off subsidiaries and assets with "low synergies" worth at least $500 million, Chairman Johanan Locker said.

** The Indian government is expected to take some action on privatising state-owned airline Air India in next six months, a top government policy adviser told television channel CNBC-TV18.

** Brazil's Fibria SA, the world's No. 1 eucalyptus pulpmaker, is considering a bid for rival Eldorado Brasil Celulose SA, it said in a securities filing late on Wednesday.

** Slovenia hopes to reach agreement with the European Commission in early autumn on the next step in the sale of the country's largest bank Nova Ljubljanska Banka, Finance Minister Mateja Vranicar Erman said.

** Executives working on a three-way bank merger in Qatar to create the country's second largest lender expect to finish valuing the deal in the coming weeks and aim to complete it by the end of the year, sources familiar with the matter said.

** Hornby Plc, the maker of Thomas & Friends model train sets, said majority shareholder Phoenix Asset Management's offer to buy the rest of the company "significantly undervalues" the British toymaker.

** American Airlines' chief executive said on Thursday the company is not "particularly excited" about Qatar Airway's interest in buying up to 10 percent of the U.S. carrier's shares, in a letter to employees, following disclosure of the state-owned Gulf airline's overture. (Compiled by John Benny and Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)