Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Toshiba, 9mobile, others)

July 25 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2020 GMT on Tuesday:

** U.S. retailer Michael Kors has agreed to buy luxury shoemaker Jimmy Choo for $1.2 billion, snapping up a British company whose towering stilettos have been made famous by celebrity customers from Princess Diana to Kendall Jenner.

** Fukuoka Financial Group Inc and Eighteenth Bank , both based in southern Japan, said they would indefinitely put on hold plans to integrate their operations, citing anti-monopoly issues.

** Stada's management board and supervisory board are recommending that shareholders accept a sweetened takeover offer for the German generic drugmaker from buyout groups Bain Capital and Cinven, Stada said.

** Nasdaq Inc has agreed to acquire Sybenetix, a London-based startup that uses artificial intelligence to help compliance officers at asset management firms analyze the behavior of their traders in order to prevent market abuse.

** Royal Dutch Shell and SoftBank are among several global groups considering bidding for Equis Energy, Asia's largest independent renewable energy producer valued at up to $5 billion, sources familiar with the matter said.

** Netherlands-based drinks bottler Refresco has agreed to buy the bottling activities of Canada-based Cott Corp for $1.25 billion, giving a big boost to its business in the United States, the world's largest soft drinks market.

** Saudi Arabia's government has hired Goldman Sachs to manage the sale of a stake in Riyadh airport, the first major privatization of an airport in the kingdom, three sources familiar with the matter said.

** French payments company Worldline announced the acquisition of payment processor First Data Baltics and raised its 2017 targets after posting an 11 percent jump in first-half operating profit.

** 9mobile, the mobile operator formerly known as Etisalat Nigeria, has appointed Citigroup and Standard Bank to find an investor to buy into the firm and three companies have shown interest, a banking source close to the deal said.

** Italy rejected a French proposal to split ownership of the shipyard STX France in equal parts with Paris, saying it wanted the state-owned Fincantieri shipbuilder to have a majority stake and control of the board, a Treasury source said.

** Marcato Capital Management LP demanded that Rent-A-Center Inc start the process of selling itself or the activist hedge fund threatened to work to throw out board members up for re-election at next year's annual meeting.

** Toshiba Corp's board is set to meet on Wednesday to weigh three offers for its chip unit, including bids from Western Digital and Taiwan's Foxconn in addition to one by a consortium which was previously a clear favorite, a source familiar with the matter said.

** Negotiations for the sale of Brazil's huge Belo Monte hydropower dam have cooled due to disagreements on price and regulatory issues, three sources close to the process told Reuters.

** Hong Kong's CK Infrastructure (CKI) is seen in the lead to buy German metering and energy management group Ista for more than 4.5 billion euros ($5.2 billion), sources close to the matter told Reuters.

** Drillisch shareholders voted overwhelmingly to approve a takeover by United Internet, creating a stronger competitor to Germany's three telecoms network operators in a deal worth over 8 billion euros ($9.33 billion).

** Activist investor Sandell Asset Management Corp urged Barnes & Noble Inc to sell itself, saying internet and media companies or private equity firms might be interested in buying the U.S. bookstore chain operator. (Compiled by Divya Grover and Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru)