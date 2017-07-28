Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Nomura Holdings, Abraaj Group, China Investment, Gas Exploration; updates Hutchison Drei Austria)

July 28 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1240 GMT on Friday:

** Glencore said on Thursday it had signed agreements to buy a 49 percent stake in coal mines in Australia's Hunter Valley for just over $1.1 billion, getting a share of assets it was expected to miss out on to China's Yancoal.

** Mobile telecoms firm Hutchison Drei Austria is buying landline-focused Tele2 from its Swedish owner for 95 million euros ($111 million) to create a rival to Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim's Telekom Austria.

** IAG Chief Executive Willie Walsh said that a reshaped alliance between Delta, Air France-KLM and Virgin was unlikely to change much in the industry, adding that it was too early to say what the impact of the arrangement would be.

** JX Nippon Oil and Gas Exploration Corp said that its United Kingdom-based subsidiary has agreed to sell a stake in a North Sea oil field to Faroe Petroleum Ltd.

** The China Investment Corp sovereign wealth fund is arranging a 6.8 billion euro ($7.96 billion) loan to fund its acquisition of European warehouse firm Logicor, people with direct knowledge of the matter told Thomson Reuters publication Basis Point.

** Abraaj Group, the Dubai-based private equity firm, is looking to invest in midsize companies in Turkey and could spend $30-$100 million on individual deals, a senior executive told Reuters.

** Nomura Holdings Inc said it had sold all its shares of its stake in Jafco Co back to the venture capital firm, as the Japanese brokerage seeks to shift capital into areas where it sees more growth.