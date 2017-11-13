FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
2017年11月13日 / 上午10点54分 / 1 天前

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

3 分钟阅读

Nov 13 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1045 GMT on Monday:

** U.S. chipmaker Qualcomm Inc is making preparations to reject rival Broadcom Ltd’s $103 billion bid as early as this week, four people familiar with the matter said, setting the stage for one of the biggest-ever takeover battles.

** Uber Technologies Inc’s warring board members have struck a peace deal that allows a multibillion-dollar investment by SoftBank Group Corp to proceed, and which would resolve a legal battle between former Chief Executive Travis Kalanick and a prominent shareholder.

** Austria’s Signa, which is trying to buy German department-store chain Kaufhof from Hudson’s Bay for 3 billion euros ($3.5 billion), has bought five trophy assets from RFR in Germany’s biggest real-estate transaction of 2017.

** Grupo Caoa, Hyundai’s local partner in Brazil, said it had bought 50 percent of Chinese automaker Chery’s Brazilian operations, according to a written statement.

** Oman Telecommunications (Omantel) will pay $1.35 billion to buy a further 12.1 percent stake in Kuwaiti telecoms company Zain in a deal that will expand its reach to nine Middle Eastern and North African countries.

** Peugeot maker PSA Group signed a joint venture with three Algerian partners to launch a manufacturing unit building cars for the Algerian market, it said on Sunday.

** Singapore-listed Jardine Cycle and Carriage Ltd said one of its units has agreed to buy a 5.53 percent stake in Vietnamese dairy firm Vinamilk, the country’s biggest listed company, for $616.6 million.

** Australian coal rail operator Aurizon Holdings said it was in talks to buy the Wiggins Island Coal Export Terminal (WICET), which urgently needs to restructure $3 billion in debt.

** Royal Dutch Shell said it was selling part of its stake in Woodside Petroleum Ltd to equity investors for about $1.7 billion.

** Equity Commonwealth, a U.S. real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on office space and chaired by property mogul Sam Zell, has approached Forest City Realty Trust Inc to discuss a possible merger, people familiar with the matter said.

** Hasbro Inc has made an approach to acquire rival Mattel Inc, a source familiar with the matter said, the latest attempt to combine the two biggest U.S. toymakers in more than two decades.

Compiled by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru

