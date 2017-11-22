Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Lower Saxony, Alimentation Couche Tard, Altice, Sandy Spring, Jack in the Box; Updates Rockwell)

Nov 22 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday:

** Lower Saxony, Volkswagen’s second-largest shareholder, said it will hold on to its stake in the carmaker despite one of the German state’s two main parties calling for changes in the way the company is managed.

** Retail fuel station and convenience store operator Alimentation Couche Tard Inc has agreed to divest three fuel stations in Alabama to settle Federal Trade Commission charges that its proposed acquisition of Jet-Pep Inc would violate federal antitrust law, the U.S. regulator said on Wednesday.

** Nearly fifty hedge funds sold over half a billion dollars of shares in Altice USA in the third quarter, according to filings, as the cable company continues to suffer from concerns over its debt level.

** The Federal Reserve approved a merger between Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc and WashingtonFirst Bankshares Inc .

** Private equity firm Apollo Global Management LLC is nearing a deal to buy Qdoba Mexican Eats from restaurant chain Jack in the Box Inc for more than $300 million, people familiar with the matter said.

** Italian energy company Enel SpA is planning to invest 1.8 billion euros ($2.12 billion) in Brazil before acquisitions over the next three years, with an emphasis on distribution networks, executives told a Brazilian newspaper.

** German energy company EnBW is interested in bidding for the construction of offshore wind farms in the Dutch part of the North Sea, regulatory filings in the Netherlands show.

** Rockwell Automation Inc rejected rival Emerson Electric Co’s sweetened takeover offer, saying the $29 billion bid undervalued the industrial automation company and that a merger would dampen its growth prospects.

** Bank of Sharjah and Invest Bank are in merger talks that could create an institution with about 50.6 billion dirhams ($13.8 billion) of assets, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

** South African cement producer PPC’s board turned its back on a takeover attempt by AfriSam, backed by Canadian firm Fairfax Africa Investments, but PPC said it was still talking to Ireland’s CRH and Swiss group LafargeHolcim.

** Japan’s JFE Holdings Inc and India’s JSW Steel Ltd are lining up a joint bid with a private equity firm for the assets of India’s insolvent Bhushan Steel Ltd , two industry sources familiar with the matter said.

** Nippon Paint Holdings Co Ltd made an all-cash offer on Tuesday to acquire U.S. coatings company Axalta Coating Systems Ltd, two people familiar with the matter said, ending merger talks between Axalta and Dutch peer Akzo Nobel .

** Chinese energy and investment group CEFC has teamed up with Czech-Slovak financial group Penta Investments to try and buy Time Warner’s Central European Media Enterprises , three sources familiar with the matter said.

** China’s Baotou Huazi Industry Co said it had ditched a plan to acquire a controlling stake in Huaxia Life Insurance, sending the shares of the edible sugar product manufacturer down by 8 percent in Shanghai.

** Sweden’s Dometic, a maker of appliances for caravans and boats, said it was buying Seastar Solutions in a $875 million deal from affiliates of American Securities LLC, strengthening its position in the marine industry.

** Evian and Volvic owner Danone has put money into a Hawaiian bottled water from the bottom of the Pacific Ocean, showing the depths multinationals will now go to in the quest to stand out.

** Euromoney Institutional Investor, publisher of the Euromoney magazine, said it would sell its stake in Dealogic, a provider of financial content and analytics, to Ion Investment Group for about $135 million.

** South Africa’s Sibanye-Stillwater will exchange some surface gold processing assets and tailings storage facilities (TSF) for a 38 percent stake in DRDGOLD worth 1.3 billion rand ($93.5 million), it said.

** U.S. hedge fund Christofferson Robb & Company (CRC) has presented an offer to buy Banca Carige’s consumer credit unit Creditis, a source familiar with the matter said.

** German healthcare group Fresenius SE said the planned takeover of Akorn, a U.S. maker of liquid generic drugs, might not be completed before next year as the U.S. antitrust review could take longer than expected.

** Lyon Group, a private infrastructure developer, has fielded bids for three of its Australian utility-scale solar power and battery projects, including what would be the world's largest battery, a spokesman said.