Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Paddy Power Betfair, Mediaset ; Updates Freeport-McMoRan)

Nov 24 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:

** A possible accord between Italian broadcaster Mediaset and French media group Vivendi to settle their dispute over a soured pay-TV deal is not imminent, Mediaset’s chief financial officer told Reuters on Friday.

** Paddy Power Betfair and William Hill have separately held talks about a deal with Australia’s CrownBet as UK-focused gambling companies seek to expand overseas to offset tougher regulations in Britain.

** Russia’s anti-monopoly regulator FAS said it had approved a deal to merge the Russian ride-sharing businesses of Yandex and Uber, with certain conditions.

** William Hill said it has held “very preliminary” discussions with Crown Resorts Ltd’s online betting unit about a potential merger with the British bookmaker’s Australian unit.

** KKR & Co LP has boosted its bid price for Hitachi Kokusai Electric Inc for a second time, seeking to appease U.S. activist hedge fund Elliott Management which has bought into the Japanese semiconductor equipment manufacturer.

** Malaysia’s Top Glove Corp Bhd is planning to acquire the surgical glove producing unit of Adventa Capital Pte Ltd, the company said, for an estimated price of up to 1.44 billion ringgit ($349.60 million).

** Indonesia’s Ministry of State-Owned Enterprises, tipped to oversee an acquisition of a majority stake in the local unit of Freeport-McMoRan Inc, has “no clear structure” yet for the deal, a ministry official said on Friday.

** Polish retail group Emperia said Lithuania’s Maxima Grupe will announce a tender on Friday to buy all of Emperia’s shares for at least 100 zlotys each, valuing the potential deal at around 1.2 billion zlotys ($337.96 million). (Compiled by Manas Mishra and Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru)

