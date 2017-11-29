FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
频道
专题
比特币飙破11000美元后回落 短线惊惊涨引发泡沫疑虑
比特币
比特币飙破11000美元后回落 短线惊惊涨引发泡沫疑虑
美国总统特朗普打算撵走国务卿蒂勒森 由中情局长接任--美国官员
时事要闻
美国总统特朗普打算撵走国务卿蒂勒森 由中情局长接任--美国官员
财新中国11月制造业PMI降至五个月低点50.8 产出预期指数创纪录低点
中国财经
财新中国11月制造业PMI降至五个月低点50.8 产出预期指数创纪录低点
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月29日 / 上午11点02分 / 1 天前

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

3 分钟阅读

(Adds Volksbank Vorarlberg, Euronext; Updates China Communications Construction)

Nov 29 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday:

** Spain’s BBVA said it had agreed to sell 80 percent of its real estate business to U.S. fund Cerberus for 4 billion euros ($5 billion), one of the largest such deals as investor enthusiasm for Spanish property returns.

** Euronext said it was buying 100 percent of the Irish Stock Exchange (ISE) for 137 million euros ($162.48 million) - a deal aimed at boosting the pan-European exchange’s position in debt and fund listings.

** Austrian lender Volksbank Vorarlberg A said it expects to agree a sale of its Swiss unit Volksbank Schweiz by the end of the year, without elaborating on the potential buyer.

** China Communications Construction Co Ltd and Japan’s Mitsubishi Group and Sumitomo Corp are vying for a stake in a railroad owned by Brazil’s Rumo SA, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.

** Daimler AG has turned down an offer from China’s Geely to take a stake of up to 5 percent via a discounted share placement, as the German automaker has long been reluctant to see existing shareholdings diluted, sources with knowledge of the talks said.

** The biggest shareholders in Etalon sold 9.5 percent of company shares for $95.2 million, the Russian housebuilder said, reducing their holdings for the second time this year.

** Vietnam will kick off next month the sale of a majority stake in the Sabeco, the country’s biggest brewer and the maker of Bia Saigon and 333 beers, in an ambitious deal the government hopes will rake in at least $5 billion.

** French investment company Eurazeo has agreed to buy a 30 percent stake in Rhone, a private equity firm set up by former Goldman Sachs and Lazard bankers, in a deal which Eurazeo said would boost its earnings.

** Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd said it planned to spend $322 million buying 19 percent of blood products firm Zhenxing Biopharmaceutical & Chemical Co Ltd, as the once-troubled Chinese property developer continues to diversify. (Compiled by Sanjana Shivdas and Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below