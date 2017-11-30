Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Express Scripts, CVS Health, Axalta Coating Systems, Pinnacle Entertainment; Updates Seven-Up)

Nov 30 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday:

** CVS Health Corp is moving closer to a more than $66 billion cash and stock deal to buy health insurer Aetna Inc which could be announced as early as Monday, a source familiar with the matter said.

** Lufthansa is willing to sacrifice the right to fly some routes to save its deal to acquire assets of Air Berlin, the low-cost airline that collapsed recently, a source familiar with the company’s thinking said.

** Casino operator Pinnacle Entertainment Inc is in talks with Penn National Gaming Inc to sell itself in a cash-and-stock deal, the two companies said on Thursday

** Express Scripts Holding sees Amazon.com Inc , which has been reported to be interested in entering the pharmacy market, as a possible partner rather than a competitor, the chief executive of the pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) said on CNBC.

** Nigeria’s Seven-Up bottling company has received an offer from its majority shareholder Affelka to buy out minorities for 19.33 billion naira ($60 million), in a takeover deal aimed at restructuring the struggling company.

** Axalta Coating Systems has ended talks with Japan’s Nippon Paint Holdings Co Ltd about a potential sale, the U.S. coating company said, following the rejection of what sources said was a $9.1 billion all-cash bid.

** Private equity investor Terra Firma is gearing up to launch a $1.2 billion sale of its Italian solar-power assets, a deal that could pave the way for more consolidation in European solar energy, sources said.

** Some early Flipkart (IPO-FLPK.N) investors, employees and ex-employees are selling their shares in the Indian e-commerce firm as part of a $2.5 billion investment deal agreed with Japan’s SoftBank Group, two people familiar with the matter said.

** Credit Suisse said activist investor RBR had reduced its holdings in Switzerland’s second-biggest bank from the 0.2 percent RBR had announced in October.

** French technology consultancy Altran is to buy U.S. design and engineering services firm Aricent in a 1.7 billion euro ($2.01 billion) deal.

** Hong Kong-based Bank of East Asia Ltd said it would sell certain consumer finance businesses in China and Hong Kong to a money-lending arm of China Financial Services Holdings Ltd for an aggregate HK$1.08 billion ($138.30 million).

** Australian oil and gas producer AWE Ltd said it had received a takeover offer worth A$430 million ($325 million) from state-owned China Energy Reserve and Chemicals Group (CERCG) on Thursday.

** Gaming machine maker Aristocrat Leisure Ltd said it will acquire gaming company Big Fish Games, a unit of Churchill Downs, for $990 million in cash to increase its social gaming footprint.

** Finnish network equipment maker Nokia said it was not in talks to buy U.S. network gear maker Juniper Networks Inc despite earlier reports to the contrary.

** Casino operator Caesars Entertainment Corp said it would sell the real estate assets of the Harrah’s Las Vegas hotel to VICI Properties for $1.14 billion in cash. (Compiled by Sanjana Shivdas and Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru)