Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Dangote, SoftBank, Credit Agricole)

Aug 1 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:

** The European Commission extended its review of Bayer's $66 billion takeover of agrochemicals group Monsanto by two weeks, adding the companies had submitted their proposed concessions on Monday.

** Mexico's Grupo Lala SAB de CV is close to acquiring Brazilian dairy company Fábrica de Produtos Alimentícios Vigor SA, a person with knowledge of the matter said on Monday.

** India has privately raised objections to Chinese firm Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group's proposed $1.3 billion takeover of Indian drugmaker Gland Pharma, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.

** Charter Communications Inc's shares surged to a record high on Monday after a source said Japan's SoftBank Group Corp was considering an acquisition offer, even as Charter shot down the possibility of it being the acquirer in any merger with SoftBank's U.S. wireless carrier, Sprint Corp .

** BHP Billiton denied commentary in a Brazilian newspaper that it has agreed to sell its stake in the Samarco iron ore mine to its partner Vale.

** Brazilian mining company Vale SA dismissed as speculative a news report saying it planned to buy a stake in Samarco Mineração SA from Australian partner BHP Biliton Ltd, according to a securities filing.

** Three non-Spanish investment funds are interested in acquiring 20 percent of the domestic distribution network owned by Gas Natural, a source taking part in the operation said on Tuesday.

** Chinese ride-sharing firm Didi Chuxing said it would invest and collaborate with European ride-sharing firm, Taxify, in a strategic partnership.

** Anbang Insurance Group, whose chairman was detained in June, denied a report that it had been told by regulators in China to sell its overseas assets.

** British payments firms Worldpay said its U.S. suitor Vantiv has been granted a week-long extension to Aug. 8 to make a firm takeover bid or walk away for six months.

** PSA Group put new managers in place at Opel and Vauxhall, completing a 2.2 billion euro ($2.6 billion) takeover which helps the French company to become Europe's second-largest carmaker by sales.

** Hurdles ranging from existing commercial tie-ups to politics make drugmaker AstraZeneca a problematic takeover target in the wake of last week's big lung cancer setback that hammered the stock and rekindled takeover talk.

** French bank Credit Agricole SA confirmed to the Italian authorities that it was still interested in acquiring three small regional banks, a deal previously expected to be closed this week.

** Pfizer Inc's chief executive said he would prefer to wait for clarity on U.S. tax reform before engaging in any big deals in order to get a better understanding of any potential acquisition target's value.

** France and Italy want to find a solution for Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri's blocked takeover bid for STX France shipyards by Sept. 27, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said.

** Japan's SoftBank is still keen to take a stake in Indian e-commerce firm Flipkart and is in talks to invest up to $2 billion in the company through its Vision Fund, a source familiar with the matter said.

** A Brazilian regulator has approved the acquisition of miner Vale's fertilizer unit by U.S.-based Mosaic without restrictions, according to a notice in the official government newspaper published.

** Nigeria's Dangote Industries Limited sold a 2.3 percent stake in Dangote Cement to foreign investors on in a stock market deal valued at 86.1 billion naira ($236 million). (Compiled by Diptendu Lahiri and Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru)