Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Intesa Sanpaolo, Birchbox, Altice; Updates Vantiv, Teva)

Aug 9 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:

** Netherlands-based telecom conglomerate Altice NV and its U.S. cable unit are in the early stages of working on an offer to buy Charter Communications Inc, sources told Reuters on Wednesday, in a move that would build more scale in the United States.

** U.S. credit card processing company Vantiv secured a deal to buy British-based rival Worldpay for 8 billion pounds ($10.4 billion) on Wednesday in a bid to create a $29 billion global payments powerhouse.

** Goldman Sachs has sold its remaining stake in British pensions insurance business Rothesay Life to a trio of existing investors including Singapore's sovereign wealth fund a decade after setting up the company.

** Hedge fund Senrigan Capital Management has asked Australian regulators to intervene in Yancoal Australia's efforts to fund its $2.69 billion purchase of the Coal & Allied division of Rio Tinto, saying it is unfair to minority shareholders.

** Bahrain-based Investcorp is aiming to make 10 investments across its private equity and real estate businesses in the current financial year, Co-Chief Executive Rishi Kapoor said on a media call.

** Brewers Anheuser-Busch InBev and Anadolu Efes have agreed to merge their businesses in Russia and Ukraine, following years of decline in the Russian beer market due to tighter regulation.

** Unilever has agreed to buy certain of its Dutch preference shares and to launch a public offer for the rest that would value them at 450 million euros, as the Anglo-Dutch consumer goods company seeks to simplify its capital structure.

** Spanish bank Santander has sold control of property worth 10 billion euros ($12 billion) to U.S. investor Blackstone Group, following its rescue of Banco Popular.

** Dish Network Corp has joined forces with conservative media, trade and liberal advocacy groups in urging U.S. authorities to reject Sinclair Broadcast Group's proposed $3.9 billion acquisition of Tribune Media.

** SoftBank Group Corp is investing $1 billion in Fanatics Inc as a part of a funding round that values the sports e-commerce company at $4.5 billion, according to sources familiar with the matter.

** French power company Engie SA is in talks to buy a wind power project in Brazil from local firm Renova Energia SA, according to a document from Brazil's power sector watchdog Aneel seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

** Hitachi Ltd said U.S. buyout firm KKR has put on hold a planned tender offer for its chip-making equipment and video solution unit, Hitachi Kokusai Electric , that had been scheduled for early August.

** HNA Group is preparing its bid for a concession to operate Belgrade's airport, a company executive said, undeterred by Beijing's sharpened scrutiny of overseas acquisitions, which has clouded some of the Chinese conglomerate's other pending deals.

** Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, the world's largest generic drugmaker, said on Wednesday it was looking for a buyer for its Medis business as it sells assets to pare down its debt burden. ** Germany's liberal Free Democrats (FDP) urged the state of Lower Saxony to sell its stake in Volkswagen, citing the risk of conflicts of interest weakening the region's oversight of the scandal-hit carmaker.

** Italian bank Intesa Sanpaolo is set to buy Swiss private bank Banque Morval, in a deal worth 150 million to 200 million euros ($176-235 million), a source with knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.

** Online cosmetics retailer Birchbox has discussed a potential sale with several retailers including Wal-Mart Stores Inc, tech news website Recode reported on Wednesday. (Compiled by Arjun Panchadar and Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru)