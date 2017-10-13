Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Petros Fundacao, Deutsche Boerse, Sunoco LP, EasyJet, Hellman & Friedman LLC, Bunge, Gas Natural; Updates Aldermore, Atlantia)

Oct 13 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:

** Petros Fundacao, the pension fund for employees of state-controlled Petroleo Brasileiro SA, has agreed to sell an 8.53 percent stake it holds in pulpmaker Eldorado Brasil SA, after Paper Excellence BV exercised an option to buy the stake.

** The head of Deutsche Boerse met with the German government to discuss a possible merger with London Stock Exchange before he made a share purchase that sparked an insider trading investigation, according to excerpts of a document reviewed by Reuters.

** Sunoco LP’s bondholders are creating a stumbling block for the company’s deal to sell more than 1,100 gas stations and convenience stores to 7-Eleven Inc for $3.3 billion, Bloomberg reported on Friday.

** EasyJet is in talks to take on up to 25 A320 aircraft that were operated by Germany’s insolvent Air Berlin at Berlin Tegel airport, the British budget airline said on Friday.

** Hellman & Friedman LLC is exploring the sale of OpenLink Financial LLC, a U.S. software provider to the commodity, energy and financial services sectors that could be valued at over $1 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said.

** Italian toll-road operator Atlantia is prepared to raise its takeover bid for Spanish rival Abertis to up to about 17.8 billion euros ($21 billion) should a rival offer by builder ACS materialise, three sources close to the matter said.

** Shares of U.S. commodities trader Bunge Ltd surged on Friday after the Wall Street Journal reported that Glencore Plc had a standstill agreement that temporarily prevents the Swiss company from making a hostile bid for Bunge.

** Spain’s Gas Natural said on Friday it had signed a deal to sell its gas distribution business in Italy to 2i Rete Gas and its Italian retail business to EDF’s unit Edison, in a deal worth more than 1 billion euros.

** Germany’s RWE is likely to buy Uniper assets that Fortum sells after the Finnish firm’s planned 8.05 billion euro ($9.5 billion) takeover rather than launch a counterbid, investors and M&A sources said.

** BASF has agreed to buy seed and herbicide businesses from Bayer for 5.9 billion euros ($7 billion) in cash, as Bayer tries to convince competition authorities to approve its planned acquisition of Monsanto .

** Aldermore Group is in talks over a possible 1 billion pound ($1.3 billion) takeover by South African lender FirstRand, the latest of Britain’s co-called “challenger” banks to consider selling up in a tough market.

** Toshiba Corp said it is discussing joint investment in a new chip production line with Western Digital Corp - its estranged business partner after the Japanese firm chose a different suitor to buy its $18 billion semiconductor business.

** British insurer Aviva said its decision to sell its 49 percent stake in a Taiwan joint venture to its partner First Financial Holding fits into its strategy of withdrawing from less profitable markets.

** Thai Beverage Public Co has acquired a combined 75 percent stake in two Myanmar distilleries in a deal worth $742 million, hoping to tap into growth in the country’s nascent spirits market.

** The Japan Fair Trade Commission (JFTC) has approved plans by Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings (Tepco) and Chubu Electric Power Co to integrate their fossil fuel power plants under their JERA Co joint venture, an official with the anti-monopoly regulator said.

** Luxury German carmaker BMW is in talks to produce its Mini models in China in partnership with Great Wall Motor Co. , the Chinese carmaker said.

** EU antitrust enforcers approved Valeo’s 819.3-million-euro ($968.8 million) bid for German clutch manufacturer FTE Automotive after the French car parts supplier agreed to sell a unit to an Italian rival. (Compiled by Arunima Banerjee and Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru)