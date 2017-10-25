Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Freeport-McMoRan, Grupo Financiero Banorte, Grupo Financiero Interacciones, GlaxoSmithKline, T-Mobile, Sprint, Fox Inc, Sky Plc)

Oct 25 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:

** Mexico’s fourth-largest bank Grupo Financiero Banorte and its smaller peer Grupo Financiero Interacciones will shortly announce a merger, two people familiar with the matter said.

** Freeport-McMoRan Inc is encouraged by talks to finalize an agreement for its massive Grasberg copper and gold mine in Indonesia this year, though it has not made as much progress as hoped, said Chief Executive Richard Adkerson.

** GlaxoSmithKline will look at acquisition options to bulk up its consumer health business as rivals like Pfizer and Merck KGaA quit the field, its chief executive said.

** T-Mobile US Inc and Sprint Corp are laying the groundwork for special committees of their boards of directors to decide on a merger between the third and fourth largest U.S. wireless carriers, according to people familiar with the matter.

** James Murdoch, chief executive of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc, said he expects its bid to acquire Sky Plc to be approved by British regulators in the first half of 2018 despite fallout from a sexual harassment settlement involving former Fox News commentator Bill O‘Reilly.

** Apple, which recently said it was including wireless charging in its latest iPhone X and iPhone 8 smartphones, has acquired New Zealand firm PowerbyProxi that designs wireless power products for consumers and industry.

** Malaysian state energy company Petroliam Nasional Bhd, or Petronas, signed a three-year liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply agreement with JERA Co, with smaller volumes and for a shorter period than its previous deal with the biggest LNG buyer in Japan.

** Refresco has agreed to a 1.6 billion euro ($1.9 billion) offer from a consortium led by French private equity firm PAI Partners, which would delist the Dutch bottling company less than three years after its flotation.

** U.S. fund Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) has agreed to buy Equis Energy, Asia’s largest independent renewable energy firm for $3.7 billion with partners including sovereign fund China Investment Corp, underscoring growing global interest in renewables investment. (Compiled by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay and Taenaz Shakir in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)