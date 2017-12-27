Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Potash Corp, Apax Partners, Boeing; updates Petropavlovsk, General Electric)

Dec 27 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday:

** Russian billionaire Viktor Vekselberg’s Renova Group has sold its stake in Russian gold producer Petropavlovsk, Renova spokesman Andrey Shtorkh told Reuters.

** Thailand’s King Power Group, the nation’s largest duty free retailer, sold a 36.3 percent stake in Asia Aviation Plc (AAV) for 8.28 billion baht ($252.7 million) back to the company’s chief executive officer.

** General Electric Co said it would raise its stake in Swedish 3D printer maker Arcam AB to around 95 percent from 77 percent after buying shares from hedge funds Elliott and Polygon.

** Barrick Gold Corp is actively reviewing acquisitions and in the past 18 months considered at least one transformational deal, as it seeks to boost looming production declines and drive growth, four people familiar with the company’s thinking told Reuters.

** Russia’s ESN Group, controlled by businessman Grigory Berezkin, has completed the acquisition of a 100 percent stake in the Delovoy Peterburg media outlet, it said.

** Japan’s Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) said it was cautiously optimistic of winning approval to take control of PT Bank Danamon Indonesia - in what could become the biggest acquisition of an Indonesian firm on record.

** China’s Geely Holding, which already owns the Volvo Car Group, is buying an 8.2 percent stake in Swedish truck maker AB Volvo from activist investor Cevian Capital for around $3.3 billion.

** Debt-laden Indian company Reliance Communications Ltd detailed a plan to cut debt through the sale of some assets.

** British serviced office provider IWG Plc has received a bid approach from Canadian private equity firm Onex and Brookfield Asset Management, it said.

** Potash Corp of Saskatchewan Inc and Agrium Inc have received final regulatory clearance to merge, forming a new company to be known as Nutrien, the two firms said.

** Private equity firm Apax Partners is in talks to sell Israeli shopping comparison website Zap to German publishing firm Axel Springer for up to 500 million shekels ($144 million), a source close to the matter said, confirming media reports.

** Boeing Co is eyeing a broad partnership with Embraer reaching beyond commercial aircraft to defence and global services, but its shape hinges on talks with the Brazilian government. (Compiled by Taenaz Shakir in Bengaluru)