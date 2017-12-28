Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Erste Group Bank, Boeing and SoftBank; Updates Cia de Locação das Américas)

Dec 28 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2030 GMT on Thursday:

** Shares in Brazilian rental car firm Cia de Locação das Américas rose 10 percent on Thursday after the company announced a tie-up with rival Unidas SA to create Brazil’s second-largest car rental company.

** Erste Group Bank said it sold its 10.21 percent stake in Austrian real estate group S Immo to Austrian investor Ronny Pecik’s RPR Privatstiftung, which now holds the biggest stake in the company at around 22 percent.

** Brazil’s defense minister voiced opposition to selling control in Embraer SA to Boeing Co, saying the defense operations of the Brazilian planemaker cannot be separated from the commercial business.

** A consortium led by SoftBank Group Corp will buy a more than 15 percent stake in Uber Technologies Inc after existing investors in the ride services company agreed to sell shares at a price that values the startup at $48 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported.

** British IAG is in exclusive talks to buy Niki, Air Berlin’s insolvent Austrian airline, a source close to the process said, after Niki’s administrator said that one bidder out of four remained.

** Anil Ambani’s debt-laden Reliance Communications Ltd has signed an agreement to sell its wireless assets to Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, the telecoms arm of elder brother and billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s oil conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd, the Indian companies said in separate statements.

** Poland’s biggest oil refiner PKN Orlen offered 380 crowns for each remaining share in its Czech downstream oil unit Unipetrol.

** China’s commerce ministry said that it has conditionally approved the takeover by U.S. medical equipment supplier Becton Dickinson of its U.S. peer C R Bard, paving the way for the $24 billion deal to close.

** The founding family of Japanese petroleum company, Idemitsu Kosan, locked in a battle with the firm’s management over a proposed integration with a smaller rival, said it had further increased its stake in the Japanese refiner by about half a percentage point to about 28.5 percent.

** Dutch insurer Aegon NV said it would sell part of the remaining stake it holds in U.S. life insurance unit to France-based property and life reinsurer Scor SE.

** A unit of Brazil’s antitrust watchdog has recommended the conditional approval of Brazilian bank Itaú Unibanco Holding SA’s purchase of a stake in financial services firm XP Investimentos SA, according to a statement issued.

** Russia’s top non-state gas producer Novatek may bid for gas fields owned by Russian diamond miner Alrosa , but oil giant Rosneft may stay away from the auction, citing tight deadlines, the companies signaled.

** Hedge fund Brigade Capital Management, a top shareholder in Kindred Healthcare Inc, said the deal by U.S. health insurer Humana Inc and two private equity firms to buy Kindred was “disappointing and grossly inadequate.”