FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
频道
专题
边际趋紧应是中国今年货币政策的合理注解
狗年展望
边际趋紧应是中国今年货币政策的合理注解
焦点：研究团队披露两大安全缺陷 几乎所有手机电脑都难逃泄密风险
深度分析
焦点：研究团队披露两大安全缺陷 几乎所有手机电脑都难逃泄密风险
焦点：亚马逊谷歌大打价格战 争夺智能音箱市场份额
深度分析
焦点：亚马逊谷歌大打价格战 争夺智能音箱市场份额
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
January 3, 2018 / 11:03 AM / 更新于 a day ago

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

3 分钟阅读

(Adds Dominion Energy, Didi Chuxing, Air Berlin)

Jan 3 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1345 GMT on Wednesday: ** Dominion Energy Inc said it would buy troubled utility Scana Corp in an all-stock deal worth about $14.6 billion, including debt. ** China’s ride-hailing application Didi Chuxing has agreed to acquire a majority stake in Brazilian app 99, newspaper Valor Economico said, citing sources familiar with the talks. ** Ant Financial’s plan to acquire U.S. money transfer company MoneyGram International Inc collapsed on Tuesday after a U.S. government panel rejected it over national security concerns, the most high-profile Chinese deal to be torpedoed under the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump. ** A German court is likely to decide on Thursday whether to reverse the insolvency filing of airline Niki, according to a statement from Berlin’s civil courts, which could derail the sale of the Air Berlin unit to Britain’s IAG. ** Collapsed German airline Air Berlin said it had sold its subsidiary Air Berlin Aviation GmbH to Thomas Cook Group Airlines Plc, continuing the carve-up of its business. ** Kenya’s telecoms regulator has ditched a proposal to break Safaricom up into separate telecoms and financial services businesses due to its dominant size, Kenya’s Business Daily newspaper said. ** Tie-up talks between Boeing Co and Embraer SA have not settled key questions such as control of the Brazilian planemaker or the possibility of a more narrow joint venture, two people familiar with the negotiations told Reuters, pushing back against a newspaper report. ** Fortuna Entertainment Group’s majority shareholder, Fortbet Holdings Limited, will launch an offer for the company at 182.50 crowns per share, the Czech betting company said. ** Qatar Re, a unit of Qatar Insurance, has agreed to buy UK motor insurer Markerstudy’s underwriting businesses for an undisclosed sum, Markerstudy said. ** Australia’s DuluxGroup Ltd said its majority-owned joint venture company DGL Camel International has agreed to sell most of its coatings business in Hong Kong and China to Yip’s Chemical Holdings Ltd. (Compiled by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below