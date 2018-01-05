FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
January 5, 2018 / 11:01 AM / 更新于 20 hours ago

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

3 分钟阅读

(Updates Lactalis, Tata Group, Adds Aurora Cannabis, NordLB)

Jan 5 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1345 GMT on Friday:

** Uber Technologies Inc co-founder Travis Kalanick, who was ousted as chief executive in June, is selling nearly a third of his 10 percent stake in the ride-services company for about $1.4 billion, a person familiar with the matter said.

** Australian surfwear seller Billabong International Ltd agreed to a buyout from its top shareholder and major lender Oaktree Capital Management LP in a deal valuing the company at about A$197.7 million ($155 million).

** India’s Tata Group and Singapore Airlines are open to potentially bidding for the indebted carrier Air India , a top official at a joint venture owned by the firms said.

** Aurora Cannabis Inc said it would buy a 17.6 percent stake in privately held marijuana grower Green Organic Dutchman Holdings for C$55 million ($44 million), the Canadian company’s second investment in as many days.

** German state-backed lender NordLB has decided not to sell its property lender Deutsche Hypothekenbank after all, a person familiar with the matter said.

** Talks have been called off between HNA Group and Value Partners Group over the Chinese conglomerate’s purchase of a stake in the Hong Kong-listed asset manager, people familiar with the situation said.

** China Vanke Co’s commercial unit SCP Group said it would purchase 20 shopping malls in the country owned by Singapore’s CapitaLand for 8.4 billion yuan ($1.30 billion).

** Japan’s Takeda Pharmaceutical Co said it has agreed to buy Belgian biotech group TiGenix NV for 520 million euros ($628 million).

** French dairy firm Lactalis has agreed to buy siggi‘s, a U.S.-based maker of Icelandic-style skyr yoghurt for an undisclosed price, its second deal in six months to tap Americans’ growing taste for healthier yoghurt.

** Mauritius’s SBM Holdings has made a binding offer for some of the assets and liabilities of Kenya’s Chase Bank, the Kenyan central bank said.

** Chinese smartphone maker Coolpad Group, part of the cash-strapped LeEco technology conglomerate, said top shareholder Leview Mobile HK Limited had sold HK$807.7 million ($103 million) shares, reducing its stake to 10.95 percent from 28.78 percent. (Compiled by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru)

