Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

(Updates Novo Nordisk, Celgene; Adds GoPro, Telecom Italia, Zurich Insurance, Spartoo, E.ON, Atlantia, AT&T)

Jan 8 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday:

** Denmark’s Novo Nordisk, the world’s biggest insulin maker, went public with a 2.6 billion euro ($3.1 billion) bid for Belgian biotech group Ablynx on Monday, seeking a new source of growth by bolstering its treatments for rare blood disorders.

** GoPro Inc is considering selling itself and has hired J.P. Morgan to help it with the process, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

** Celgene Corp, which has announced a deal to buy Impact Biomedicines, forecast 2018 total revenue that fell short of analysts’ estimates, sending the U.S. biotech company’s shares down 2 percent.

** AT&T Inc, the No. 2 U.S. wireless carrier, has backed off from a deal to sell smartphones made by Chinese Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

** Cerberus Chief Executive Stephen Feinberg has told the German government that he is not interested in a merger of Deutsche Bank and smaller rival Commerzbank , German newspaper Handelsblatt reported on Monday, citing several people familiar with the matter.

** Three private-equity investors have submitted bids for German state-backed HSH Nordbank, a person familiar with the matter said, as the EU-enforced privatisation of the lender is nearing the finishing line.

** TP ICAP Plc, the world’s largest interdealer broker, said it had bought SCS Commodities Corp, a U.S. energy and commodities broker for an undisclosed sum.

** SOCO International, an oil and gas exploration and production company listed on the London Stock Exchange, said it was evaluating a merger with Middle East oil and gas firm Kuwait Energy.

** Troubled Asian commodity merchant Noble Group said on Monday the final price for the sale of its American power and natural gas unit to rival trading house Mercuria was $168 million.

** Telecom Italia (TIM) shares moved higher after Italy’s Industry minister reiterated that the group should split off its landline network, a trader said.

** Zurich Insurance is selling its Singapore life assurance business, with policies providing $4.5 billion of coverage, to Singapore Life as part of the Swiss group’s overhaul under Chief Executive Mario Greco.

** German energy group E.ON said it would tender its remaining 46.65 percent stake in Uniper to Finland’s Fortum, ahead of an official deadline this week.

** French online shoe and fashion retailer Spartoo plans to buy rival shoe brand Andre from debt-laden clothing retailer Vivarte, a source close to the matter said on Monday.

** Spain’s market regulator on Monday stood by its 2017 authorisation of a 15.6 billion euro ($18.7 billion) bid by Italy’s Atlantia for Spanish rival Abertis, quashing a Spanish government request to revoke the approval. (Compiled by Ahmed Farhatha and Uday Sampath in Bengaluru)