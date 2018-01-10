Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Nestle, SS&C, Bayer, Galeries Lafayette, Intesa SanPaolo, Henri Selmer Paris; Updates Twenty-First Century Fox Inc)

Jan 10 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday:

** Huawei Technologies Co Ltd’s planned deal with U.S. carrier AT&T Inc to sell its smartphones in the United States has collapsed at the 11th hour because of security concerns, people with knowledge of the matter said, in a blow to the Chinese firm’s global ambitions.

** Food giant Nestle plans to pick a buyer for its U.S. chocolate business by the end of this week, three sources close to the matter said on Wednesday, in a deal expected to top $2.5 billion.

** Rupert Murdoch-controlled Twenty-First Century Fox Inc is in talks to buy about 10 television stations from Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc, two sources familiar with the situation told Reuters on Wednesday.

** SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc is in advanced talks to acquire DST Systems Inc for about $84 per share in cash, according to people familiar with the matter.

** German drugs and pesticides group Bayer on Wednesday said it was selling more of its stake in chemicals group Covestro, aiming to raise about 1.5 billion euros ($1.8 billion) in an accelerated bookbuilding process.

** France’s competition authority on Wednesday approved plans by upmarket department store chain Galeries Lafayette to buy online fashion and homeware retailer La Redoute in a deal that will accelerate its digital expansion.

** Germany’s Continental is in talks with banks about a possible structural overhaul of the auto parts and tire maker and aims to flesh out its plans within six months, its finance chief said.

** Italy’s Intesa SanPaolo is considering selling its debt collection business and a bad loan portfolio to Sweden’s Intrum Justitia, the two companies said on Wednesday.

** The legendary saxophone maker Henri Selmer Paris said on Wednesday it would sell a majority stake to an investment fund, ending more than 130 years of family control over the firm.

** Tele2 has agreed a $3.2 billion takeover of cable TV company Com Hem in a Swedish installment of a global wave of mergers reshaping the telecoms and media sector.

** Spain’s Repsol, currently trying to reduce its debt, said buyout group CVC and others were interested in its 20 percent stake in local utility Gas Natural, which has a market value around 4.1 billion euros ($4.9 billion).

** A decision on whether to approve Mizrahi-Tefahot Bank’s $400 million purchase of Union Bank of Israel should take four months, the Israeli competition regulator said.

** Flag carrier El Al Israel Airlines said it received notice that the Anti-Trust Authority opposes its deal to buy smaller low-cost rival Israir from IDB Tourism.

** India cleared a proposal to allow foreign investors to own up to a 49 percent stake in state-run carrier Air India , paving the way for global airlines to bid for the loss-making flagship carrier.

** Liberty House, the industrial arm of British steel tycoon Sanjeev Gupta’s GFG Alliance, said it had made a binding offer for miner Rio Tinto‘s, aluminum smelter in Dunkerque, France, the largest in Europe.

** Privately-owned grain trading group Amaggi, owned by the family of Brazilian Agriculture Minister Blairo Maggi, said it is in talks to buy 100 percent of Companhia Agrícola do Parecis.

** Rosneft has decided against bidding for gas assets being sold by diamond miner Alrosa, at least for now, the Russian energy company said, saying the auction terms were unacceptable. (Compiled by Ahmed Farhatha and Uday Sampath in Bengaluru)