Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

Jan 22 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1145 GMT on Monday:

** Celgene Corp said it agreed to buy rest of Juno Therapeutics Inc for about $9 billion in cash to gain access to Juno’s pipeline of CAR-T cancer drugs

** The U.S. Federal Trade Commission has made a second request for information on chipmaker Broadcom Ltd’s $103 billion hostile bid for Qualcomm Inc, Broadcom said in a statement, a move that could indicate heightened antitrust scrutiny

** Canadian marijuana producer Aurora Cannabis Inc is in talks with rivals CanniMed Therapeutics Inc and Newstrike Resources Ltd to buy both businesses in a friendly deal that would create the nation’s top weed company, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

** Seven & i Holdings Co Ltd, the Tokyo-based parent company of the 7-Eleven network of stores, agreed to sell and divest some of its stores in its proposed $3.3 billion acquisition of 1,100 Sunoco LP outlets, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission said

** Buyout firm Vintage Capital Management LLC has agreed not to raise its stake in its acquisition target Rent-A-Center Inc or seek to gain control of its board as they talk about a potential deal, the furniture retailer said

** Private equity firm Vista Equity Partners Management LLC is exploring options for two software companies it owns, PowerSchool and PeopleAdmin, that could involve combining them in a deal worth between $2 billion to $3 billion, according to people familiar with the matter

** Top U.S. grain merchant Archer Daniels Midland Co has proposed a takeover of Bunge Ltd, according to a person familiar with the approach, which could set up a bidding war with Swiss-based rival Glencore Plc

** India’s biggest explorer Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) has agreed to buy the government’s majority stake in state-refiner Hindustan Petroleum Corp for 369 billion rupees ($5.78 billion), ONGC said

** Dutch Takeaway.com sees a merger with German peer Delivery Hero as a possibility in a potential consolidation of the European meal delivery market, Chief Executive Jitse Groen told a German daily

** Israel’s Enlight Renewable Energy said it is in negotiations to buy the rights to a 105 megawatt wind energy project in central Europe that is in an advanced stage of development

** Wal-Mart Stores Inc is in talks with buyout firm Advent International Corp and other funds to sell a major stake in its Brazilian operations, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said

** Investor Carl Icahn and Darwin Deason, the biggest- and third-largest shareholders of Xerox Corp, jointly plan to push the printer and photocopier maker to explore options, including a sale of the firm, the Wall Street Journal reported

** French healthcare group Sanofi has agreed to buy U.S. haemophilia specialist Bioverativ for $11.6 billion, its biggest deal for seven years, which it said would strengthen its presence in treatments for rare diseases

** Pou Sheng International (Holdings) Ltd said it had got a proposal from its Taiwanese parent Pou Chen Corp to be taken private in a deal valuing the firm at $1.4 billion, sending shares in the Chinese sportswear retailer up 31 percent

** Chinese conglomerate Cedar Holdings Group has shown interest in buying Singapore’s troubled commodities trader Noble Group, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter

** Oil and gas exploration company Angus Energy has agreed to acquire a 25 percent interest in Cuadrilla’s UK licence for onshore oil exploration at the Balcombe Field discovery in West Sussex, shale oil and gas developer Cuadrilla said

** NMC Health has made two acquisitions worth $207 million, the London-listed and United Arab Emirates-based healthcare provider said

** South African retailer Steinhoff, plans to sell about 7.5 billion rand ($620 million) of shares in investment firm PSG Group as it scrambles to plug a liquidity gap after it disclosed “accounting irregularities”

** Luxury goods maker Richemont offered up to 2.8 billion euros ($3.42 billion) to take full control of Yoox Net-A-Porter (YNAP) in a bid to expand the online retailer as competition for online sales of high-end products grows (Compiled by Anirban Paul in Bengaluru)