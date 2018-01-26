Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Millennium & Copthorne Hotels)

Jan 26 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2030 GMT on Friday:

** Viacom Inc Chief Executive Bob Bakish and CBS Corp CEO Leslie Moonves have had an exploratory discussion about merging the two media companies, sources familiar with the situation told Reuters.

** E*Trade Financial Corp will acquire 1 million retail brokerage accounts with around $18 billion of clients’ assets from Capital One Financial, it said.

** Wall Street investment bank Goldman Sachs Group Inc , Britain’s Barclays Plc and French lender Societe Generale SA are interested in buying the Equities, Markets and Commodities (EMC) division of Germany’s Commerzbank AG, Handelsblatt reported.

** Japan’s Fujitsu Ltd said it was in talks about selling its mobile phone business to investment fund Polaris Capital Group, becoming the latest Japanese electronics maker to withdraw from the sector.

** Singapore-listed ESR-REIT and rival Viva Industrial Trust are in advanced merger talks aimed at boosting scale for both companies in a tough operating environment for the industry, sources familiar with the matter said.

** Walmart has struck a partnership with e-commerce firm Rakuten Inc to launch an online grocery delivery service in Japan, its latest effort to forge an alliance with a popular homegrown chain to crack a competitive market.

** Temenos said it has not been approached by anyone seeking to buy the Swiss banking software group following speculation a deal might be in the works.

** The Spanish government approved a takeover bid by Italian motorway operator Atlantia for Spanish rival Abertis at the weekly cabinet meeting on Friday, the government’s spokesman said.

** Norway’s Telenor has received an expression of interest ahead of a potential bid for its mobile phone operations in central and eastern Europe, and will evaluate its options, it said.

** An attempt by Singaporean billionaire Kwek Leng Beng to take full control of Millennium & Copthorne Hotels (M&C) in a deal valuing the business at 2 billion pounds collapsed after minority shareholders blocked the acquisition.