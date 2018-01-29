Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Avon)

Jan 29 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday: ** Keurig Green Mountain has struck a deal worth more than $21 billion to combine with soda maker Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc DPS.N to form a North American drinks company with brands like Green Mountain Coffee, 7UP, Snapple and Sunkist.

** French drugmaker Sanofi has agreed to buy Belgian biotech company Ablynx for 3.9 billion euros ($4.8 billion), beating Novo Nordisk and marking its second big deal this month after buying Bioverativ.

** WestRock Co agreed to buy smaller rival KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp KS.N for about $3.5 billion as it looks to make the most of strong demand for packaging products in a growing U.S. economy and a booming ecommerce market..

** Canadian cannabis company Aphria Inc said on Monday it would buy rival Nuuvera Inc for C$826 million ($670 million), ahead of a raft of medical cannabis approvals around the world over the coming years.

** Chinese conglomerate Dalian Wanda Group has agreed to sell its two Australian projects to a China-backed developer for a total of A$1.13 billion ($913 million) in equity and assumed debt.

** Netherlands-based Paper Excellence is interested in acquiring Brazilian wood pulp producer Fibria Celulose SA , according to a report by newspaper O Globo.

** GKN issued a new salvo against Melrose’s hostile bid by warning that raising the company’s debt ratio could reduce the strength of its covenants and therefore increase the cash needed to fund its pension.

** ESR-REIT and rival Viva Industrial Trust are in exclusive talks for a merger, which if completed, would mark the first consolidation among Singapore’s crowded mid-cap real estate investment trusts.

** European information and analytics provider Relx has agreed to pay 580 million pounds ($819 million) in cash to buy ThreatMetrix which analyses over 100 million transactions per day to hunt for cases of fraud.

** Japan’s Rakuten Inc said it planned to purchase Asahi Fire & Marine Insurance Co Ltd for about $415 million, strengthening its portfolio of financial services as its steps up efforts to diversify beyond conventional online shopping.

** Swiss company Schmolz + Bickenbach has been chosen by a Strasbourg court to buy troubled French steelmaker Ascometal, the court said, with Schmolz + Bickenbach’s bid prevailing over a rival one from Liberty House.

** Mobile games developer Playtika Ltd said on Monday it was setting up a new business, which plans to invest up to $400 million in Israeli digital entertainment and consumer internet firms as well as games companies globally.

** Fitch Ratings has sold its 49 percent stake in China Lianhe Credit Rating Co to Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund GIC the credit ratings agency said, as it evaluates opportunities created by China’s changing regulatory landscape.

** Japan’s Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (SMFG), which is eyeing raising its stake to a majority in Indonesian lender BTPN, has proposed to merge its subsidiary in the Southeast Asian nation with the mid-sized bank.

** Google has invested in Indonesian ride-hailing firm Go-Jek, as part of its strategy to support and participate in the growth of Indonesia’s internet economy, Caesar Sengupta, a vice president at Google said in a company blog.

** Shareholders of Avon Products Inc called on the cosmetics maker to explore strategic options, including a sale. (Compiled by Tamara Mathias and John Benny in Bengaluru)