Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

Feb 8 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday:

** Bayer plans to sell its global vegetable seeds business and allow BASF exclusive access to its digital farming data in an effort to address EU antitrust concerns over its $63.5 billion purchase of Monsanto, three people close to the matter said.

** China’s aviation-to-financial services conglomerate HNA Group Co is putting up for sale commercial properties worth $4 billion in New York, Chicago, San Francisco and Minneapolis, in efforts to avert a liquidity crunch, Bloomberg reported.

** Italy’s largest motorway operator Atlantia has secured financing to raise its takeover bid for rival Abertis but any improved offer could take up to a month to materialise, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

** Boeing Co is in talks to buy aircraft and industrial parts maker Woodward Inc, The Wall Street Journal reported.

** Swiss Re said it is in preliminary talks to sell a minority stake to SoftBank Group - a deal that reportedly could be worth $10 billion or more, in what would be the Japanese firm’s biggest financial services deal to date.

** Bahrain-based private equity firm Investcorp is in the advanced stages of merger and acquisition deals in the Gulf, the United States and Europe, the co-chief executive said.

** Norwegian fertiliser-maker Yara International is focusing on integrating recent acquisitions in India and Brazil, rather than doing more deals, Chief Executive Svein Tore Holsether told Reuters.

** Shares in Danish telecoms operator TDC surged after it rejected a reported $6 billion takeover approach from Australia’s Macquarie and three Danish pension funds.

** Canadian oil sands producer MEG Energy said it had agreed to sell some pipeline and storage assets in Alberta to Wolf Midstream Inc for C$1.61 billion ($1.28 billion) to pay down debt and fund its flagship project in Athabasca.

** Spanish toll operator Abertis is seeking to sell its majority stake in satellite business Hispasat, in a move that could smooth the way for a takeover of Abertis. (Compiled by John Benny and Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru)