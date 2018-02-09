Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Nestle; Updates L‘Oreal)

Feb 9 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2200 GMT on Friday:

** Qualcomm Inc warned on Friday it could lose two large clients if it accepted chipmaker Broadcom Ltd’s revised $121 billion buyout offer and said it saw “no next step” for regulatory approval of any deal.

** Nestle said that it has bought a majority stake in Terrafertil, a company selling natural and organic plant based foods.

** French carmaker and Peugeot-owner PSA has agreed to buy a controlling stake in Chinese automotive spare parts distributor Jian Xin, with PSA looking to improve its performance in the lucrative Chinese market.

** Spanish engineering and renewable energy company Acciona and Britain’s Contour Global are in talks about a possible deal for the Spanish company’s solar power plants, the companies said separately.

** British business travel company Hogg Robinson Group said American Express Global Business Travel (GBT) made a recommended offer for the company and that it agreed to sell its payments technology business, Fraedom, to Visa Inc.

** Daily Mirror publisher Trinity Mirror scooped up titles including the Daily Express, Daily Star and OK! magazine for 127 million pounds ($177 million) in the biggest shake up of Britain’s cut-throat newspaper industry in decades.

** Investment firm Kinnevik said it will do all in its power to see the deal between Tele2 and Com Hem through, after proposing a raised dividend for 2017.

** Bank of China (BOC) and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) are among suitors looking at a potential purchase of German transport finance lender DVB Bank, three sources familiar with the matter say.

** L‘Oreal underscored its readiness to buy Nestle’s 23 percent stake in the world’s biggest cosmetics firm were its Swiss shareholder to sell, saying it had access to cash and funding at its disposal.

** British engineering group GKN could allow investors more time to decide on a hostile takeover offer by turnaround specialist Melrose, because the U.S., which is a big customer, has a say in whether any deal can proceed. (Compiled by John Benny and Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru)