Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Nordstrom, Telecom Italia, Banco Intermedium, Innogy, Cap Seine, Athens Water, LafargeHolcim, Sakuma Exports; Updates General Mills, Wilhelmsen Maritime )

Feb 23 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:

** Nordstrom Inc’s founding family group is finalizing plans to submit an offer to take the U.S. department store operator private, people familiar with the matter said.

** The board of Telecom Italia (TIM) voted in favour of the only official offer it received for its stake in broadcasting unit Persidera but left the door open to consider any other binding bids that may be presented.

** Brazilian online bank Banco Intermedium has hired an investment bank to look for potential buyers for a stake while it also explores an initial public offering, two people with knowledge of the matter said.

** German energy group Innogy denied a media report saying that its supervisory board would discuss a possible sale to rivals Iberdrola or Enel at its next meeting in March.

** Britain’s Metro Bank will acquire a 523 million pound ($731 million) mortgage portfolio from two companies controlled by U.S. private equity firm Cerberus, the bank said.

** French agricultural cooperatives Cap Seine and Interface Cereales have agreed to merge in a deal they hope will boost grain exports through the northern port of Rouen.

** Greece cancelled the transfer of minority stakes in utilities Athens Water and Thessaloniki Water to the country’s privatisations agency HRADF, the finance ministry said, meaning the state will retain majority stakes.

** LafargeHolcim has bought Kendall Group, an aggregates and ready mix concrete maker in southern Britain, in the first acquisition by the Swiss company’s Chief Executive Jan Jenisch since he took charge last September.

** Commodities trader Sakuma Exports has submitted an expression of interest to acquire leading Indian edible oil importer and retailer Ruchi Soya, it said.

** U.S. semiconductor testing company Xcerra Corp said on Thursday a U.S. national security panel had blocked its $580-million sale to a Chinese state-backed semiconductor investment fund, the latest such deal to be thwarted.

** Standard Life Aberdeen (SLA) has agreed to sell the bulk of its insurance business to Phoenix Group for 3.24 billion pounds ($4.5 billion), allowing it to focus on savings and investment products.

** British insurer Aviva said it would sell its remaining Spanish businesses Cajamurcia Vida and Caja Granada Vida to Spain’s state-owned lender Bankia for 202 million euros ($248.1 million).

** Tencent Holdings and JD.com will pay $140 million and $117 million respectively for minority stakes in a Chinese retail chain as China’s tech giants extend their battles in the retail space.

** Cheerios cereal maker General Mills Inc will buy Blue Buffalo Pet Products Inc for nearly $8 billion, foraying into a fast-growing pet food market to counter declining sales of processed foods.

** The U.S. Federal Trade Commission said it would challenge in court the Norwegian company Wilhelmsen Maritime Services’ plan to buy smaller U.S. rival Drew Marine Group. (Compiled by Tamara Mathias and Anirban Paul in Bengaluru)