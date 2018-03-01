Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Exxon, Technicolor, Blackstone, Federated Investors, Fortum; Updates Luxottica, Wolford)

March 1 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday:

** Exxon Mobil Corp will exit some joint ventures with Russia’s Rosneft, citing Western sanctions first imposed in 2014, in a move that the Russian company said would result in serious losses for its U.S. partner.

** French media and entertainment company Technicolor has agreed to sell its patent licensing business to U.S. wireless technology provider InterDigital for $475 million, the two companies said.

** The three banks leading the $13.5 billion-equivalent loan and bond financing backing U.S. private equity firm Blackstone Group’s acquisition of a majority stake in Thomson Reuters’ Financial and Risk (F&R) unit are set to sign more banks into the deal.

** Botswana will privatise its loss-making beef exporting firm Botswana Meat Commission (BMC), it said, as the landlocked Southern African nation aims to slow down the drain of funds on its Treasury.

** The Polish government’s proposal to merge the country’s two state oil refiners, announced this week, faces opposition from the mayor of Gdansk who said he would fight the plan as it would hit jobs and tax revenues in the city.

** U.S. fund manager Federated Investors has entered exclusive talks with Hermes Investment Management about buying a controlling stake in Hermes, sources familiar with the matter said.

** Finland’s Fortum, which failed last month in its bid to win majority control of Germany’s Uniper, is now considering other acquisitions, Chief Executive Pekka Lundmark said.

** U.S. insurer AmTrust Financial Services Inc said it would be acquired in a $2.7 billion deal by a group of shareholders including its founding family, chief executive officer and private equity funds.

** European and U.S. competition regulators approved the 48-billion-euro ($58 billion) merger of Italian eyewear maker Luxottica and French lens manufacturer Essilor , sending shares in both companies higher.

** A final deal to merge German oil firm Wintershall and DEA, a vehicle of Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman, will likely be signed in March or April, DEA Chief Executive Officer Maria Moraeus Hanssen said.

** U.S. grains merchant Archer Daniels Midland Co has agreed to take a 50 percent stake in Russian agricultural group Aston’s starch and sweeteners activities as it continues to boost its presence in the expanding food ingredient market.

** China’s Fosun will pay 55 million euros to buy a controlling stake in loss-making luxury lingerie and legwear specialist Wolford from its founding family and will make an offer to remaining shareholders, both groups said.

** U.S. private equity firm Advent International has agreed to buy British electronics and technology business Laird , the firms said, valuing it at around 1.2 billion pounds ($1.65 billion) including debt.

** Jabal Omar Development Co., one of Saudi Arabia’s largest listed property developers, expects to finalise its merger deal with Umm Al Qura Development and Construction in 2018, a senior company executive told Reuters.

** Australia’s competition regulator has raised concerns about a planned $1.0 billion takeover of Murray Goulburn Co-operative by Canada’s Saputo Inc, threatening a deal Australia’s largest dairy processor says is key to its survival.

** Brazil antitrust watchdog Cade on Wednesday rejected the bid by Ultragaz Participações Ltda, a distributor of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), to buy rival Liquigas Distribuidora SA, a subsidiary of state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA. (Compiled by Akshara P and Uday Sampath in Bengaluru)