Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

March 5 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Monday:

** Broadcom Ltd said Qualcomm Inc secretly requested an U.S. national security panel on Jan. 29 to start an investigation into its proposed $117 billion buyout offer, leading to a delay in Qualcomm’s March 6 shareholder meeting.

** France’s AXA moved to buy Bermuda-based XL Group for $15.3 billion to create what it said would be a world leader in property and casualty insurance.

** Nordic telecom operator Telia Company said it had sold its 51.3 percent stake in Azerbaijan mobile operator Azercell, which it co-owns with Turkcell, for 222 million euros ($273.50 million).

** Saudi Arabia’s ACWA Power has selected JPMorgan, Citigroup to arrange the initial public offering of its shares, which could raise up to $1 billion, sources said.

** Nordic health care company Attendo said it had started to evaluate options, including a potential divestment, for its Finnish healthcare and dental care business ahead of major reforms in the sector.

** London-listed SOCO International said it had ended merger talks with Kuwait Energy after failing to agree terms.

** Ultra Electronics said it terminated the $234 million acquisition of Sparton Corp due to anti-trust concerns raised by the U.S. Department of Justice.

** Qatar Central Bank is evaluating legal, financial and technical information related to a three-way bank merger that is expected to create the country’s second largest lender, a Qatari newspaper reported.

** Finnish sauna heater maker Harvia is planning an initial public offering and listing on the Helsinki bourse, private equity firm Capman, its main owner said.

** Sligro, a Dutch food retail group, said it will sell its retail arm, which includes 130 grocery stores, to privately owned supermarket Jumbo in a deal worth 400 million euros ($491 million).

** China’s Qingdao Doublestar Co Ltd said its parent had agreed to invest 646.3 billion won ($597.4 million) for a 45 percent stake in South Korea’s troubled Kumho Tire Co Inc.

** China’s Tasly Pharmaceutical Group is planning to list its biopharma unit in Hong Kong to raise about $1 billion, in what is likely to be the largest biotech float in the city this year, people with knowledge of the matter have said.

** Canada’s Saputo Inc said it is discussing plans to sell a milk plant in Victoria state to address concerns from Australia’s competition watchdog about its buyout of Murray Goulburn Co-operative.

** Li Shufu, the founder and main owner of China’s Geely , has no plans to buy further stakes in carmakers after building up a holding of almost 10 percent in Germany’s Daimler, he told a German newspaper.