Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

March 6 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:

** Poland’s state-run stock exchange GPW, along with state fund PFR, has submitted a non-binding offer to buy a 71.7-percent stake in Tel Aviv Stock Exchange TASE, GPW said.

** Finland’s Fortum is expanding its electric vehicle charging business by acquiring Plugsurfing, a German charging and payment services provider present in 24 European countries, the firm said.

** CommerceHub Inc said private equity firms GTCR and Sycamore Partners will acquire the e-commerce software provider in an all-cash deal valued at about $1.1 billion.

** Macquarie is trying to pull out of the Russian-focused infrastructure fund it manages after some of the investments underperformed, three industry sources and a banker said.

** Russian petrochemical group Sibur is in talks with Saudi Aramco to set up a venture to produce synthetic rubber, its chief said in a move highlighting growing cooperation between OPEC leader Saudi Arabia and Russia, the biggest non-OPEC oil exporter.

** Lufthansa’s budget carrier Eurowings is in talks with former motor racing champion Niki Lauda and others to lease planes and crew to reach a goal of growing its fleet to 210 planes, Eurowings’ chief executive said.

** Buyout group Ardian is considering options including a potential sale for its Italian chemicals maker Italmatch as it seeks to lock in high sector valuations, people close to the matter said.

** U.S.-based Cree said that it had acquired most of Infineon’s Radio Frequency Power Business for around 345 million euros ($428 million).

** Ion Investments, which is controlled by Temasek Holdings of Singapore, is selling part of its stake in South Korean pharmaceutical company Celltrion and distributor Celltrion Healthcare, IFR reported, citing a term sheet.

** Melrose Industries will consider making binding commitments about the future of GKN. if it succeeds in its bid to take over the British engineering firm, the chief executive of the turnaround specialist told lawmakers.

** UK engineering company GKN has received many approaches and had conversations with other companies since buy-out firm Melrose Industries launched a takeover bid, GKN Chief Executive Anne Stevens said.

** Swedish industrial group Atlas Copco said it was buying German flow drill specialist Klingel Joining Technologies, adding another assembly technology to its offering as demand for new joining methods grow in the car industry.

** Swedish state-owned utility Vattenfall said it is teaming up with France’s Caisse des Depots and Germany’s WPD Power to bid in a French offshore wind tender.

** Activist investor Elliott Advisors has built a stake in Telecom Italia (TIM) TLIT.MI (TIM), it said on Tuesday, in a move that could challenge the way top investor Vivendi VIV.PA runs Italy’s biggest phone group.

** German energy group E.ON said it had entered a strategic partnership with Nissan to explore business opportunities in the field of electric vehicle charging, storage solutions and vehicle-to-grid services.

** British online retail and education business Findel said it was looking to extend its commercial relationship with Sports Direct, the sportswear firm that is its largest shareholder.

** Russian investment group O1 has agreed to sell its stake in O1 Properties, one of Russia’s largest commercial property owners, to advertising agency Laysa Group, O1 Group said in a statement.

** Italian eyewear group Luxottica said it had acquired a 67 percent stake in Fukui Megane, a family-owned Japanese manufacturer specialising in the production of titanium and solid gold spectacles.

** Europe’s largest paper packaging producer Smurfit Kappa has rejected a takeover approach from U.S.-based International Paper Co, saying the proposal “fails entirely” to reflect its growth prospects and industry outlook.

** British bookmaker William Hill drew a line under a costly bet on Australia on Tuesday with the sale of its business there to CrownBet for A$314 million ($244 million).

** Chinese conglomerate HNA Group is seeking a public listing for airline caterer Gategroup, the Swiss company said, raising funds to help tackle HNA’s liquidity crunch.

** French private equity company Eurazeo said it was selling its remaining 4.2 percent stake in AccorHotels to institutional investors.

** The Chicago Stock Exchange on Tuesday said it was looking for new potential buyers after regulators blocked the sale of the bourse to a group led by China-based investors due to what they said was a lack of information about the would-be owners.

** Germany’s Evonik said it plans to sell its methacrylates plastics unit, which makes clear acrylic sheet, as it looks to focus on faster-growing sectors such as feed additives and rubber silica for tyres.

** India’s Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd in late February signed an initial non-binding agreement with an Iranian company for developing Susangerd oilfield in south of Iran, a company source said.