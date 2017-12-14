Deckers wins proxy contest against hedge fund Marcato

BOSTON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Deckers Outdoor Corp. beat back a challenge from activist hedge fund Marcato Capital Management when shareholders reelected all nine of the company’s directors, the maker of UGG boots confirmed in a statement.

Thursday’s result caps a 10-month long battle between Marcato Capital Management and Deckers, dealing a setback to the hedge fund which had campaigned for three board seats while prodding the footwear maker to consider spin-offs, cut costs, and allocate capital more wisely.

“Today’s outcome reaffirms that we are on the right track,” the company said in the statement.