FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 个月内
Marcato threatens to replace Deckers' board in case of no sale
#中国进出口
#半岛局势
#脱欧
#图片精选
频道
专题
中国始终主张半岛问题应坚持通过对话协商解决--外交部
半岛局势
中国始终主张半岛问题应坚持通过对话协商解决--外交部
锂加工行业加速筹措投资扩充产能 迎接电动车时代
国际财经
锂加工行业加速筹措投资扩充产能 迎接电动车时代
焦点：特斯拉计划发行垃圾债 为扩大Model 3生产争取筹资15亿美元
深度分析
焦点：特斯拉计划发行垃圾债 为扩大Model 3生产争取筹资15亿美元
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月27日 / 晚上6点39分 / 1 个月内

Marcato threatens to replace Deckers' board in case of no sale

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 27 (Reuters) - Activist investor Marcato Capital Management said on Tuesday it will seek to replace Deckers Outdoor Corp's board if the footwear maker's review of strategic alternatives did not result in a sale of the company.

Marcato, which said it owns a 6 percent stake in Deckers' shares, will nominate a slate of director candidates to replace the company's entire board, the hedge fund warned in a letter.

Deckers, the maker of UGG boots and apparel, said in April it was exploring a sale as part of a review of strategic options.

Investment management firm Red Mountain Capital Partners LLC in March pushed Deckers for a sale, saying its stock had underperformed due to management's "consistently poor capital allocation decisions."

Deckers' shares were up 1.4 percent at $67.90 on Tuesday in afternoon trading.

Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Edited by Martina D'Couto

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below