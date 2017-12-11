FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Deckers agrees to interview Marcato's board nominees
频道
专题
焦点：期货市场暗示比特币目前的凌厉涨势将会放缓
比特币
焦点：期货市场暗示比特币目前的凌厉涨势将会放缓
欧盟和美国、日本将联手对抗中国的产能过剩--消息
国际财经
欧盟和美国、日本将联手对抗中国的产能过剩--消息
焦点：美国贸易代表称WTO偏离贸易重点 对某些发展中国家太宽松
深度分析
焦点：美国贸易代表称WTO偏离贸易重点 对某些发展中国家太宽松
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
December 11, 2017 / 7:41 PM / in a day

Deckers agrees to interview Marcato's board nominees

1 分钟阅读

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Marcato said Deckers Outdoor Corp’s board agreed to interview its nominees ahead of the annual shareholder meeting this week, a move it called a record-building exercise and to gain advantage in a contentious proxy battle between the two parties.

The hedge fund was open to making its nominees available for the interview, but only if the company was willing to reach a mutually agreeable settlement arrangement, Marcato's managing partner, Mick McGuire, said in response to a Deckers' letter, inviting the fund's nominees for interviews on Dec. 7. (bit.ly/2jysDs2) (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below