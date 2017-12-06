FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Delivery Hero to place up to $810 million worth of shares
2017年12月5日 / 晚上6点47分 / 更新于 1 小时前

CORRECTED-Delivery Hero to place up to $810 million worth of shares

2 分钟阅读

(Corrects story from Dec. 5 to show the exact number of shares had not yet been set)

FRANKFURT, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Delivery Hero, the world’s largest online takeaway food delivery group, said on Tuesday it would offer shares worth up to 686 million euros ($810 million) to investors, raking in cash to expand its business through takeovers.

“Delivery Hero continues to see an increased level of attractive M&A opportunities and, in line with its strategy, looks to further consolidate its market leadership positions and pursue value accretive M&A,” it said in a statement.

It said it would place a total of up to 18.3 million shares, worth up to 686 million euros based on Tuesday’s closing price, of which up to 10.5 million will be issued via a capital increase.

Separately, a group of minority shareholders, which the company did not identify, will place up to 7.8 million shares.

It was unclear whether German investor Rocket Internet , which in September had halved its stake in Delivery Hero to 13 percent, is among them.

Operating in more than 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Latin America and Asia, Delivery Hero was one of several online food delivery firms to go public in recent years. Others include U.S.-based GrubHub, Britain’s Just Eat and Takeaway.com.

Delivery Hero’s shares closed down 3.2 percent on Tuesday at 37.5 euros, but up about 40 percent since the company’s initial public offering in late June.

$1 = 0.8473 euros Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Edmund Blair

