FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
#中美关系
#达沃斯论坛
#半岛局势
#加密货币
#狗年展望
#图片精选
#公司新闻(英文)
January 26, 2018 / 2:49 AM / 3 days ago

Dell considering strategic options including IPO - CNBC, citing DJ

1 分钟阅读

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Dell Technologies Inc is considering strategic options including a public share offering or a deal with its majority owned New York-listed unit, VMware Inc , CNBC said in a tweet, citing Dow Jones.

Dell was not immediately available for comment outside regular U.S. business hours and Reuters has not independently verified the Dow Jones report.

Dell Chief Executive Michael Dell, with the help of Silver Lake, took the PC maker private in a $25 billion deal in 2013. (Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below