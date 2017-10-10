FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Deloitte cyber attack affected up to 350 clients -Guardian
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年10月10日 / 晚上10点47分 / 8 天前

1 分钟阅读

(Adds comment)

Oct 10 (Reuters) - A hack at global accounting firm Deloitte disclosed in September compromised a server with emails of some 350 clients, including U.S. government agencies and large corporations, the Guardian reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed sources.

Deloitte disputed the story, saying ”very few“ clients were affected” in a statement emailed to Reuters.

“We take any attack on our systems very seriously,” the statement said. “We are confident that we know what information was targeted and what the hacker actually did.” (Reporting by Jim Finkle in Toronto; Editing by Susan Thomas and James Dalgleish)

