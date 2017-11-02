FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Delphi profit beats estimates; full-year outlook raised
频道
专题
综述：特朗普出访亚洲之际 美国战略轰炸机在韩国进行演习
半岛局势
综述：特朗普出访亚洲之际 美国战略轰炸机在韩国进行演习
焦点：特朗普选择立场居中的鲍威尔担任美联储主席
深度分析
焦点：特朗普选择立场居中的鲍威尔担任美联储主席
财新中国10月服务业PMI小幅回升至51.2 综合PMI降至16个月最低
中国财经
财新中国10月服务业PMI小幅回升至51.2 综合PMI降至16个月最低
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月2日 / 下午1点45分 / 更新于 21 小时前

Delphi profit beats estimates; full-year outlook raised

Nick Carey

2 分钟阅读

DETROIT, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Delphi Automotive Plc reported a higher-than-expected third-quarter profit on Thursday on growing demand for electrification and advanced fuel technologies, and the parts supplier raised its full-year revenue and earnings outlooks.

Delphi said in May it planned to spin off operations tied to internal combustion engines and focus on technology for electrically powered and self-driving vehicles. The move boosted its share price and highlighted the challenges for traditional auto-industry companies.

Regulatory and consumer pressures are forcing established automakers to put more electric vehicles in their fleets over the next several years.

The electronic Delphi, which could get a new name, will compete in a market it estimates at more than $100 billion a year, nearly twice the size of the internal combustion industry. Delphi said its electronic systems units had about $12 billion in revenue in 2016.

The company, which bases its top management in Michigan but is headquartered in Gillingham, England, for tax purposes, expects to complete the spinoff by March.

Delphi said its fastest-growing products, including active safety and advanced gasoline technologies, “infotainment” and electrification, had double-digit growth in the third quarter.

Third-quarter net profit rose 35 percent to $395 million, or $1.48 per share, from $293 million, or $1.97 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, earnings per share of $1.66 beat the analysts’ average estimate of $1.57, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose nearly 5 percent to $4.3 billion from $4.1 billion.

Delphi forecast full-year revenue at $17.35 billion to $17.45 billion, up from a previous range of $16.85 to $17.05 billion.

The company said it expected full-year earnings per share of $6.70 to $6.80. In August, it had forecast them at $6.55 to $6.75.

Shares of Delphi were down 2.4 percent at $96.95 in early trading. (Reporting by Nick Carey; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below