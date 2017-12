NEW YORK, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines said on Thursday to it will place a firm order for 100 Airbus A321neo jets and an optional order for 100 jets.

The No. 2 U.S. airline Delta expects deliveries to begin in the first quarter of 2020 with new aircraft arriving through 2023, the company said in statement. (Reporting by Alana Wise Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)