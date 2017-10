NEW YORK, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines on Wednesday said the carrier would not foot the bill of a 300 percent proposed tariff on Bombardier CSeries jets, leaving the future of the Canadian company’s jets in limbo.

“We’re not going to be forced to pay tariffs or anything of the ilk,” Delta Chief Executive Ed Bastian said on the carrier’s third-quarter earnings call. (Reporting by Alana Wise)