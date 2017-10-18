FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Delta says it did not play a role in Airbus-Bombardier deal
2017年10月18日 / 下午1点50分 / 3 天内

Delta says it did not play a role in Airbus-Bombardier deal

ATLANTA, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines’ chief executive on Wednesday said the carrier did not play a role in pushing an industry-changing deal between planemakers Airbus and Bombardier, as a regulatory spat between the United States and Canada threatened the future of a Bombardier plane program.

Chief Executive Officer Ed Bastian said that the spat over subsidy and dumping allegations pushed by Boeing Co against Bombardier’s C-Series jets would not affect possible future Delta orders of Boeing jets. (Reporting by Alana Wise in Atlanta; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

