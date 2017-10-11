FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 3-Delta profit beats Wall St as storms cost less than expected
习近平称要坚决破除一切顽瘴痼疾 更加自觉地防范各种风险
习近平称要坚决破除一切顽瘴痼疾 更加自觉地防范各种风险
调查：日本企业希望安倍执政联盟胜选 但不希望其大获全胜
调查：日本企业希望安倍执政联盟胜选 但不希望其大获全胜
希拉里称与朝鲜开战的威胁"危险且短视"
希拉里称与朝鲜开战的威胁"危险且短视"
2017年10月11日 / 中午12点08分 / 7 天前

UPDATE 3-Delta profit beats Wall St as storms cost less than expected

2 分钟阅读

(Rewrites, updates share price)

By Alana Wise

NEW YORK, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Inc said on Wednesday its third-quarter profit fell less than expected as disruptions caused by hurricanes cost the airline less than some investors had feared, sending its stock up slightly.

The No. 2 U.S. carrier by passenger traffic reported a 6 percent dip in net profit, largely due to a $120 million pretax hit from Hurricane Irma in September, which forced it to cancel flights.

Excluding some items, Delta reported adjusted earnings of $1.57 per share, ahead of analysts’ average expectation of $1.53, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The carrier forecast it would increase its fourth-quarter year-over-year passenger unit revenue by between 2 percent and 4 percent and have an operating margin of between 11 percent and 13 percent.

Its shares were up 0.7 percent at $53.03 on the New York Stock Exchange, their highest since mid-July.

Investors had been worried that the brutal hurricane season, which included three back-to-back storms and resulted in thousands of canceled flights, would have weighed more heavily on the carrier’s profitability.

Of the three storms, Hurricane Irma had the most pronounced effect on Delta’s operations, resulting in 2,200 canceled flights at airports in Florida, the Caribbean and Delta’s hub in Atlanta.

Despite the cancellations, Delta said its quarterly operating revenue rose 5.5 percent to $11.1 billion.

“Having just completed the busiest summer travel season in our history, we have good momentum, a determined team and a solid pipeline of initiatives to grow earnings and margins,” Delta Chief Executive Officer Ed Bastian said in a statement. (Reporting by Alana Wise; Editing by W Simon and Bill Rigby)

