February 15, 2018 / 10:30 AM / a day ago

Danish c.bank completes dollar hedging related to new warplanes

1 分钟阅读

COPENHAGEN, Feb 15 (Reuters) - The Danish central bank has completed $3.7 billion worth of hedging of payments in connection to Denmark’s planned purchase of 27 new fighter aircrafts, it said on Thursday.

* Danish lawmakers agreed last year to buy 27 F-35 Lightning fighter jets from U.S. Lockheed Martin Corp with expected delivery in the years 2021 to 2026.

* As most costs are in dollars it was decided to hedge the expected payments in dollars so that the price in Danish crowns would be fixed. (Reporting by Teis Jensen; Editing by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen)

