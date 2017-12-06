FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. says Dentsply Sirona to pay $1.2 mln settlement over exports to Iran
频道
专题
食品与翘尾致中国11月CPI涨幅略降 工业因限产影响续放缓
数据观测
食品与翘尾致中国11月CPI涨幅略降 工业因限产影响续放缓
综述：特朗普承认耶路撒冷为以色列首都 中东问题上选边站惹恼敌友
深度分析
综述：特朗普承认耶路撒冷为以色列首都 中东问题上选边站惹恼敌友
调查：美国减税法案终将支撑美元 但美元或先抑后扬
国际财经
调查：美国减税法案终将支撑美元 但美元或先抑后扬
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年12月6日 / 下午3点59分 / 更新于 20 小时前

U.S. says Dentsply Sirona to pay $1.2 mln settlement over exports to Iran

1 分钟阅读

WASHINGTON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Dentsply Sirona Inc has agreed to pay $1.2 million to settle apparent Iranian sanctions violations by two of its subsidiaries, the U.S. Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control said on Wednesday.

In a statement on its website, the office said Dentsply’s UK International and DS Healthcare Inc had knowingly “exported 37 shipments of dental equipment and supplies from the United States directly or indirectly to Iran.”

Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by David Gregorio

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below