Kohl's quarterly profit jumps 48.6 pct
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
半岛局势
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
中国财经
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
深度分析
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
2017年8月10日 / 上午11点10分 / 3 天前

Kohl's quarterly profit jumps 48.6 pct

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Department store operator Kohl's Corp reported a 48.6 percent rise in quarterly profit from a year earlier, when it recorded charges of $128 million related to impairments and store closures.

The company's net income rose to $208 million, or $1.24 per share, in the second quarter ended July 29 from $140 million, or 77 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales fell 1 percent to $4.14 billion, declining for the sixth straight quarter.

Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru, Editing by Anil D'Silva

