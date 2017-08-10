FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Macy's quarterly comparable sales top estimates
2017年8月10日 / 中午12点15分 / 3 天前

Macy's quarterly comparable sales top estimates

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Department store operator Macy's Inc joined rival Kohl's Corp in reporting a smaller-than-expected decline in quarterly comparable sales.

Sales at Macy's stores open more than 12 months, including sales in departments licensed to third parties, fell 2.5 percent.

However, this came in better than the 3 percent drop expected by analysts polled by research firm Consensus Metrix,

Net income attributable to Macy's shareholders rose to $116 million, or 38 cents per share, in the second quarter ended July 29 from $11 million, or 3 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company recorded impairment charges of $249 million in the year-earlier period.

Net sales fell 5.4 percent to $5.55 billion.

Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru,

