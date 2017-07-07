FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 个月前
Deutsche Bank sees progress towards IPO of asset management arm - memo
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#瑞士市场报道
2017年7月7日 / 下午4点15分 / 1 个月前

Deutsche Bank sees progress towards IPO of asset management arm - memo

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

ZURICH, July 7 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank said that it is making progress in its planned partial initial public offering (IPO) of its asset management unit, according to a recent memo to staff.

Germany's largest lender announced its plans for a partial IPO of the unit in March as part of a broader restructuring of the bank reeling from law suits and trading scandals.

Nicolas Moreau, a board member who oversees Deutsche Asset Management, said in an email to staff seen by Reuters, that Swiss regulator FINMA had approved the establishment of Deutsche Asset Management (Schweiz) AG.

The new entity incorporates the existing Swiss asset management activities formerly part of Deutsche Bank (Suisse) S.A.

"We continue to make excellent progress with our IPO preparations and achieve notable milestones in our preparations," Moreau said in the note.

John Cryan, Deutsche's CEO, has said the bank would maintain a "controlling and super-majority stake" in the business.

The sale would take place at some point over the next two years, Deutsche said at the time, and could raise 2 billion euros ($2.3 billion).

Deutsche hopes that by giving its asset management unit more operational independence the unit will be more attractive to talent.

Deutsche Asset Management has more than 700 billion euros invested worldwide.

$1 = 0.8777 euros Reporting by Oliver Hirt; Writing by Tom Sims; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below