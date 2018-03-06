BlackRock, Soros interested in IPO of Deutsche Bank unit -source

FRANKFURT, March 6 (Reuters) - BlackRock, George Soros and major sovereign wealth funds are among the investors expressing interest in buying stakes in the initial public offering of Deutsche Bank’s asset management arm, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

The sovereign funds include Singapore’s Temasek and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), said the person, speaking as the bank puts the final touches on the DWS IPO that has been a year in the making.

But Deutsche Bank’s largest investors, the Qatari royal family and the Chinese conglomerate HNA, were not expected to invest in the IPO, said the person, who disclosed the potential investor base on condition of anonymity because the IPO process is ongoing.

DWS is seeking anchor investors, the person said, while it also wants to ensure the liquidity of the free floating shares.

Deutsche Bank declined comment. The investors declined to comment or could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Tom Sims, Hans Seidenstuecker and Arno Schuetze; Editing by Kathrin Jones and Christoph Steitz)