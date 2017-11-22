FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deutsche Bank strategist tells investors to avoid bitcoin
朝鲜称特朗普将朝鲜列为支持恐怖主义国家是"可耻行为"
朝鲜称特朗普将朝鲜列为支持恐怖主义国家是"可耻行为"
人民币综述：撮合成交模式年内推出 "所见即所得"有利价格发现
人民币综述：撮合成交模式年内推出 "所见即所得"有利价格发现
焦点：中国金融强监管转向构建长效机制 应警惕为防风险而防风险
焦点：中国金融强监管转向构建长效机制 应警惕为防风险而防风险
2017年11月22日 / 下午4点30分 / 1 天前

Deutsche Bank strategist tells investors to avoid bitcoin

2 分钟阅读

FRANKFURT, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank has joined the ranks of those warning about the virtual currency bitcoin as an investment.

“I would simply not recommend this to the everyday investor,” Ulrich Stephan, chief strategist at Germany’s largest lender, said on Wednesday.

Stephan said that fluctuations are too great and regulation too scant. He noted that German investors were reluctant to invest in stocks, but were generating hype about bitcoin.

Bitcoin smashed through the $8,000 level for the first time over the weekend and traded at $8,216 at 1523 GMT on Wednesday, with many experts saying $10,000 is possible.

An eightfold increase in the value of the volatile cryptocurrency this year has led to multiple warnings of a bubble, and institutional investors are broadly staying away.

Retail investors, however, as well as some hedge funds and family offices, are piling in despite JPMorgan Chase & Co Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon earlier this year calling bitcoin a “fraud”.

Although UBS Chairman Axel Weber urged caution on bitcoin last week, he also said there was potential for the technology underpinning it.

“At this point, I‘m very cautious about bitcoin as an entity. I‘m much more optimistic about the underlying technology,” Weber added.

Sweden’s central bank is one organisation which is investigating the potential for digital currencies.

“An e-krona would have the potential to counteract some of the problems that could arise on the payment market in the future when the use of cash is rapidly declining,” the Riksbank said in a report in September. (Reporting by Patricia Uhlig and Tom Sims; editing by Alexander Smith)

